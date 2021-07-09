Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AH MUHEE

Birds-Minimalist Logo

AH MUHEE
AH MUHEE
  • Save
Birds-Minimalist Logo moon brand marks identity logo a b c d e f g h i j k l m n birds brand logo design minimalist minimalist logo letter logo branding branding design minimal identefi icon logo design
Download color palette

Here I Combine O letter to Bird minimal logo concept.
Hope you like The Logo Design.
Thanks,
For Freelancer work please contact : muhi10skp@gmail.com

AH MUHEE
AH MUHEE

More by AH MUHEE

View profile
    • Like