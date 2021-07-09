middle

NFT Marketplace

middle
middle
  • Save
NFT Marketplace bids nft marketplace nft market nft store nft uiux ui kit ui ui design minimal design clean app
Download color palette

NFT Store UI Kit is an atomic and high-quality UI design kit for the NFT marketplace.
.
Hope you enjoyed it 😎
.
🔥 Available for sale on Gumroad and UI8

-
👀 Follow middle
UI8 | Gumroad | Instagram | Pinterest

middle
middle
✨ — Design an impressive, meticulous, and creative UI Kit!

More by middle

View profile
    • Like