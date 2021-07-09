Driving animation

Let's all pretend these cars are not committing numerous acts of reckless driving. Yep, just ignore the accident that's going to happen sooner or later and focus instead on the jolly animation itself. How lovely! Look at them go.

Now pretend you like it and click the heart and follow our work. See? That was easy!

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr