Oleg Coada

Digice | Logo design

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
Digice | Logo design logo logotype illustration design branding and identity ice cream digital tech logo tech logo tech branding saas branding digital summer summer design ice cream logo ice logo logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Digice | Logo design logo logotype illustration design branding and identity ice cream digital tech logo tech logo tech branding saas branding digital summer summer design ice cream logo ice logo logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Digice | Logo design logo logotype illustration design branding and identity ice cream digital tech logo tech logo tech branding saas branding digital summer summer design ice cream logo ice logo logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. Digice-logo.png
  2. Digice-logo-2.png
  3. digice-tshirt.png

Hi there,
Here's a logo design concept from a recent project I was working on.
Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Logo and Visual Identity for ☞ SaaS products
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like