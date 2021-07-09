Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cape Kablys 2020 visual identity

Cape Kablys 2020 visual identity typography poster design graphic design visual identity agency studio poster identity branding design
Cape Kablys festival is an integral part of the Vilnius urban crowds’ life.
The main attribute of the festival in 2020 became the vivid orange color, integrated all over the city. Learn more & get ready for Cape Kablys 2021!

Thanks Kablys + Club for long-lasting collaboration.

Full case study

Creative design studio. ADC*Europe. Awwwards Jury Member.
