Introducing Morflax things 2.0

Introducing Morflax things 2.0 branding brand identity editor creator mockup builder mockups clay device mockups landing page inspirations device mockups 3d graphic design
A more powerful 3D device mockup builder than before. Lightning-fast, simple to create. Everything in your browser. Check it here: https://things.morflax.com

⚡️⚡️⚡️

To celebrate the launch, we're sharing an exclusive deal: 50% discount on our Annual plan 🔥

Discount code: THINGSLAUNCH21 (valid only for 4 days)

⚡️⚡️⚡️

What's new:
- New UI design
- Unlimited number of elements in one scene
- Drag & drop elements (Rotate, scale & transform)
- Rotate desktop or notebook screen
- New templates & devices
- Crop & transform uploaded image
- Shadow control

Creating professional #devicemockups has never been easier ⚡️

Any feedback is welcome 🙏

