Introducing Morflax things 2.0

A more powerful 3D device mockup builder than before. Lightning-fast, simple to create. Everything in your browser. Check it here: https://things.morflax.com
⚡️⚡️⚡️
To celebrate the launch, we're sharing an exclusive deal: 50% discount on our Annual plan 🔥
Discount code: THINGSLAUNCH21 (valid only for 4 days)
What's new:
- New UI design
- Unlimited number of elements in one scene
- Drag & drop elements (Rotate, scale & transform)
- Rotate desktop or notebook screen
- New templates & devices
- Crop & transform uploaded image
- Shadow control
Creating professional #devicemockups has never been easier ⚡️
Any feedback is welcome 🙏