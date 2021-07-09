Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chetna Rajpurohit

Vector blue eye🔵

Chetna Rajpurohit
Chetna Rajpurohit
  • Save
Vector blue eye🔵 art-isanexplosion learning leaner adobe illustrator vector blue eye dribble design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I made this vector blue eye using Adobe illustrator 🔵👁. It took 1 hour for made this . Thanks to HIKEART for the easy and amazing tutorial video on YouTube 😇. I am leaner, learning something new everyday. Because @Art_isanexplosion 😌💥. Do like ❤and comment💬. Thank you .

Chetna Rajpurohit
Chetna Rajpurohit

More by Chetna Rajpurohit

View profile
    • Like