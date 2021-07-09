Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
WhiteUI.Store

Apartment Booking - Roomsfy UI Kit

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
Hire Me
  • Save
Apartment Booking - Roomsfy UI Kit website page travel hotel airbnb booking rent room ux saas ui kit ui admin app dashboard

Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

Price
$37
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites
Download color palette

Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

Price
$37
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Roomsfy - UI kit for apartments renting and real estate bookings apps and websites

🔖 About UI Kit: 110 web pages, 113 mobile screens, and 147 UI components. This UI kit is perfect for any apartment renting, and any other real estate booking websites, mobile apps and SaaS dashboard.

📦 File Types: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop

🖥️ Preview: http://www.whiteui.store/roomsfy

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
High-quality UI kits and design resources
Hire Me

More by WhiteUI.Store

View profile
    • Like