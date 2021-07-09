Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pia

Eggs are walking

Pia
Pia
  • Save
Eggs are walking motion graphics
Download color palette

This is an animation of the splash screen of the home appliance management service "egg" app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Pia
Pia

More by Pia

View profile
    • Like