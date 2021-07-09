Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessica Valencia

Connectd - Log In & Sign Up

Jessica Valencia
Jessica Valencia
  • Save
Connectd - Log In & Sign Up mobile ui tag clouds ui signups logins sign up ui topics interest tag ui tag clouds chips ui gradient sign up log in app ui mobile app ui ux
Download color palette

Connectd is an app that can help people to interact in person during an event by bringing together people with the same interest so it is easier for them to start a conversation even before the event starts. This is the Log In and Sign Up page design of the app.

Any comment or feedback will be much appreciated. Thank you! :)

More:
Behance | LinkedIn

Jessica Valencia
Jessica Valencia

More by Jessica Valencia

View profile
    • Like