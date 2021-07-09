Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adeleke A. Balogun

The Sidebar

Adeleke A. Balogun
Adeleke A. Balogun
  • Save
The Sidebar figma design flat minimal web app dashboard side bar nav bar ui ux glasmorphism navigation clean darkmode
Download color palette

Simple AF is the target.

Sidebar for the movie streaming admin dashboard.

Trust me nothing beats clean UI.

Whaddya reckon?

Adeleke A. Balogun
Adeleke A. Balogun
Creating user-centric and delightful human experiences

More by Adeleke A. Balogun

View profile
    • Like