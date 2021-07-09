Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Holovizin

Landing Page Design | Professional Copywriting Website

Roman Holovizin
Roman Holovizin
  • Save
Landing Page Design | Professional Copywriting Website high fidelity design components design interaction design landing page mockup ux ui design graphic design
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

This landing page was created for the professional copywriting company. Please share your feedback about visual design, colors, typography and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon.

If you need an individual design for your website, drop me a mail at romikkbox@gmail.com

Roman Holovizin
Roman Holovizin

More by Roman Holovizin

View profile
    • Like