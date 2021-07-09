Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marc Andreo

Fika Swedish Coffee

Marc Andreo
Marc Andreo
  • Save
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Fika Swedish Coffee packaging design coffee branding vector logo illustration brand identity adobe photoshop logo design design adobe illustrator branding visual branding
Download color palette
  1. Fika Coffee Set Mockup.jpg
  2. Fika - Coffee Bag Mockup 2.jpg
  3. Fika Haus - Coffee Cup Mockup 3.jpg
  4. Fika Logo 4.jpg
  5. Fika Logo 6.jpg
  6. Fika Logo Branding 3.jpg
  7. Marc Andreo Fika_1211.jpg

Spec designs for a Swedish coffee brand named Fika. For this one I wanted to evoke old-school early twentieth century northern Sweden. I felt the labeling should be bold and simple, with monochromatic packaging and the use of early twentieth century archive photos.

Marc Andreo
Marc Andreo
Visual & UI Designer based in Seattle.

More by Marc Andreo

View profile
    • Like