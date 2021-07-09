Fika Swedish Coffee

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Spec designs for a Swedish coffee brand named Fika. For this one I wanted to evoke old-school early twentieth century northern Sweden. I felt the labeling should be bold and simple, with monochromatic packaging and the use of early twentieth century archive photos.