Kyle Foreman

He's a runner he's a barker...

Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

rough little running sequence of a conceptual character.
I am still learning to make these movements more realistic and smooth but I just love this little guy. Had to share

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Foreman

View profile
    • Like