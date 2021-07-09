World Nature Conservation Day Artwork

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I strongly believe that nature is not a commodity and should not be treated as a capitalistic value. Nature has inherent value, it sustains all life on this planet! Human survival is inextricably linked with the earth's natural resources and ecosystem.
We need to align and work together in harmony and respect with nature so that all living beings can collectively benefit and protect this amazing planet.