Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Roca Llobera
Justinmind

Interactive and fuctional personal finance web design

Elena Roca Llobera
Justinmind
Elena Roca Llobera for Justinmind
  • Save
Download color palette

Looks like a fully functional website, right? It's actually a prototype! This is an example of how we can create animations, dropdowns, filters, slides and scrolls - all of them integrated amongst the many more functional elements in Justinmind.

Using the Charts UI kit, filled with interactive and customizable elements, you can create interfaces like this one in no time at all!

If you want to give this example a try, click here.

And if you want to download it, just sign up for Justinmind and discover it yourself!

Justinmind
Justinmind

More by Justinmind

View profile
    • Like