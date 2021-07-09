Interactive and fuctional personal finance web design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Looks like a fully functional website, right? It's actually a prototype! This is an example of how we can create animations, dropdowns, filters, slides and scrolls - all of them integrated amongst the many more functional elements in Justinmind.
Using the Charts UI kit, filled with interactive and customizable elements, you can create interfaces like this one in no time at all!
If you want to give this example a try, click here.
And if you want to download it, just sign up for Justinmind and discover it yourself!