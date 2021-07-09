Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eyewear branding concept

Eyewear branding concept eyewear retail fashiob graphic design vector design faces fun branding character logo illustration
Brand identity concept for a start up fashion brand focussing on eyewear.
Exploring various styles and tones to help the organisation better understand their own developing personality and brand identity direction. Full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122877731/Eyewear-branding-concepts

