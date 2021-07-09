Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Si Maclennan

Speedinvest Team Pages

Si Maclennan
Si Maclennan
  • Save
Speedinvest Team Pages monoline line art minimalist identity design branding character design investment venture capital vc web design website urban landscape city bicycle
Download color palette

A view of industry-specific investment team pages for Speedinvest, a pan-European VC firm. This particular page layout was developed as a template for Subscription based digital services and consumer health products.

Si Maclennan
Si Maclennan

More by Si Maclennan

View profile
    • Like