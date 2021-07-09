Jeremie Roberrini

:: 2 :: Financial goal tracker

Financial goal tracker
Second night design exploration project.
Let me know what you think 😉

More details on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123135075/-2-Financial-goal-tracker

