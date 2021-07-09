Crypto Week 2021 #cryptoweek Crypto Expo India

A Crypto week is an educational event where new startup companies share their journey, traders share their trading strategies, and various industries will share their products and ideas with the 1Million+ strong Indian crypto community and thousands of stakeholders in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Also in this crypto week talk show we would talk about how Blockchain is rapidly becoming a legitimate disruptor in a wide range of sectors. Furthermore, more than 90% of European and US banks are investigating blockchain as a service options. Among hundreds of other sectors, the innovation has the capacity to change governance, banking, insurance, and personal identity security.

https://www.buyucoin.com/crypto-week