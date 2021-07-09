Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chandrasekhar Sah

How Much Is the Shopify POS Loyalty Program Worth?

Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah
  • Save
How Much Is the Shopify POS Loyalty Program Worth? shopify
Download color palette

Shopify POS loyalty program apps empower you to reward buyers when they return to your store and make purchases. It happens when customers make a purchase or visit your store. It mainly depends on your goals as a business owner. For example, some loyalty programs allow customers to play games on their websites through which customers can win coupons, free shipping, or anything else simply once a day.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah

More by Chandrasekhar Sah

View profile
    • Like