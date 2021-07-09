Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Redesign Homepage LatihID

Redesign Homepage LatihID
Hi, Everyone
I just finished a case study to register for an internship with LatihID. This is the result of redesigning the homepage of the LatihID website. The purpose of this redesign is to improve the user experience of the LatihID website.

Press "L" if you like it. Feedback helps me improve and grow ^^

You can contact me at:
wiwitsusilo12@gmail.com

Have a nice day ^^

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
