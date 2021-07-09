plant shop - app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
holla
recently, i bought a lot of houseplants, so i decided to make mobile user interface
for a plant shop.
( note : this shot is reposted, because idk why the quality is blurry and not sharp.
pls someone tell me your export setting )
anyway, hope you guys like it!
Contact me for collabs or something at :
hibreezeplayz@gmail.com