Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farel Darari Deksano

Redesign Binus Library

Farel Darari Deksano
Farel Darari Deksano
  • Save
Redesign Binus Library design website design books library binus website
Download color palette

Hello, dribbbles
My names is Farel Darari Deksano, im a student from one of the university in Indonesia. Currently trying to become ui / ux designer, and still progressing.

Now i'm doing redesign for my university library called Binus library, as you can see the picture above is design of landing page. This landing page are the second variation, i already make once before. In landing page i add some feature to help student find book faster, such as book recommendations according to student majors.
Happy to hear suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

feel free to add me on
linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/
IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Farel Darari Deksano
Farel Darari Deksano

More by Farel Darari Deksano

View profile
    • Like