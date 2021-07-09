Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
BitCloud – Crypto Exchange UI Kit #2

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
BitCloud – Crypto Exchange UI Kit #2 illustration trade trading landing page mobile app mobile crypto app website web ui kit crypto exchange crypto exchange ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
  1. BitCloud - Crypter Exchange UI Kit 01.mp4
  2. slide 04.png
  3. slide 07.png
  4. slide 06.png
  5. Slide 01.png
  6. slide 02.png
  7. slide 08.png
  8. slide 05.png

Meet BitCloud, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Crypto exchanges, including exclusive design files and beautiful 3D illustrations in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD.

Buy it now and get these upcoming updates at no additional cost: HTML & ReactJS in late August 2021

Grab a copy at UI8

