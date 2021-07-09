E-commerce store of headphones Blvck pods

Hello! 🌞



I am happy to show you one of my favorite works. Blvck Pods Pro is a new brand of wireless headphones for the Polish market. What were my tasks: to create a prototype and stylish design of the Home page, logo, FB banner, and User Manual. Tools for my work: Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Hope you like it :)



Full version of the design: Blvck Pods



