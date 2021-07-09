E-commerce store of headphones Blvck pods

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 🌞
I am happy to show you one of my favorite works. Blvck Pods Pro is a new brand of wireless headphones for the Polish market. What were my tasks: to create a prototype and stylish design of the Home page, logo, FB banner, and User Manual. Tools for my work: Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Hope you like it :)
Full version of the design: Blvck Pods
✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com
Instagram | Facebook | Behance