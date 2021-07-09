Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aldi Pranadia

Football Stream App

Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia
  • Save
Football Stream App animation minimal web typography uidesign simple design simpledesign mobile app mobileapp ux airquality ui vector logo ios illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Football Stream App Showcased

For more detail :
https://www.instagram.com/dipragallery/

If you like this, please press "L"
Thank you

Hope you like it ❤

Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia

More by Aldi Pranadia

View profile
    • Like