Minimalist Landing Page - Plants

plants blogger flower website
Hello Folks

This is my first website UI Design. Landing Page for Plants Blogger Website. Hope you guys like this Minimalist concept.
Feel free to share your feedback.

Thanks for Mas Dwinawan for sharing the UI Kit (http://figma.com/@dwinawan)

Thanks

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
