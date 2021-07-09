Brave New World Literary Festival

Marc Andreo

Marc Andreo
Marc Andreo
Designs for a literary sci-fi festival focusing on Aldous Huxley's Brave New World. The idea here was to evoke some of the era in which it was written via newsprint of the 1930s, with futuristic colorful accents to draw attention.

Visual & UI Designer based in Seattle.

