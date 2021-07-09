Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital agricultural ledger website design | What if Design

Digital agricultural ledger website design | What if Design
Website design for Cashplow - A platform digitizing agricultural trades. Custom concept app screens were designed to give users a feel of how the upcoming app would look like. Do let us know if you like what you see.

