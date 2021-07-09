Womens` care Beauty poducts E-commerce store

Hello, everyone! 🌞



I want to present stylish clear style for Demoisellelucie beauty store. It was built on the Shopify but needed to be designed. I worked on the site structure, color scheme, illustrations, and whole design of the Home page and other pages. In partnership with the Shopinsky Avenue team.

Demoisellelucie



