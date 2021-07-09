Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reviews block for ecommerce

Reviews block for ecommerce branding clothing brand clothes clothing reviews online shopping ecommerce tilda minimal ux web figma ui webdesign design
This is part of the website I created for russian independant clothing brand.

I wanted the reviews block to look both neat and trustworthy, so I included screenshots of original messages from Instagram but made the visual accent on the text itself.

Chechk the full project (which originally is in Russian) here https://kudadi.com

