Reviews block for ecommerce

This is part of the website I created for russian independant clothing brand.
I wanted the reviews block to look both neat and trustworthy, so I included screenshots of original messages from Instagram but made the visual accent on the text itself.
Chechk the full project (which originally is in Russian) here https://kudadi.com