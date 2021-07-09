Hello all,

Top-quality iPad Pro standard mockup. Add your design and mix & match with another print tech Standard Mockup. Use an iPad Pro mockup to showcase your UX/UI design or app presentation. Our brand new iPad Pro Mockups are just for you.

If you want to download the XD the file of the iPad Pro Mockup then please visit here: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/ipad-pro-mockup-0242e782-a6d8-4653-acb1-e589fda8a708

GET IN TOUCH AND SHARE YOUR IDEAS!

If you are interested in working with Mobio Solutions then feel free to contact us via email: contact@mobiosolutions.com

Follow and visit for more freebies and news updates

Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/mobiosolutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mobiosolutions/

Github: https://github.com/mobiosolutions

Uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com/mobiosolutions

Behance: https://www.behance.net/MobioSolutions

Website: www.mobiosolutions.com