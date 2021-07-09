Abdullah Al Mahmud

Design for Facebook Cover Page

Abdullah Al Mahmud
Abdullah Al Mahmud
  • Save
Design for Facebook Cover Page ui typography branding design illustration vector graphic design
Download color palette

Hello,
I have created a design for facebook cover page. The theme was illustrative expression of mountain which represents "Peak" and the color was blue and other shades of blues.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Abdullah Al Mahmud
Abdullah Al Mahmud

More by Abdullah Al Mahmud

View profile
    • Like