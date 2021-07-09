Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aryo Pamungkas
SLAB Design Studio

Wedding Website

Aryo Pamungkas
SLAB Design Studio
Aryo Pamungkas for SLAB Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Wedding Website wedding flat logo ui design header homepage landing page web design illustration ui ux
Wedding Website wedding flat logo ui design header homepage landing page web design illustration ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Wedding Website-Dribbble shot.png
  2. Wedding Landing Page.png

Hi! Here’s our exploration Weddimg web design. Full preview attached. Let us know what you think?

__________________________________________________________________

Please follow our team @SLAB Design Studio for more cool stuff
Ready to collaborate! Affordable and satisfaction guaranteed.
Just shoot us an email at info@slabdsgn.com
__________________________________________________________________

Follow our InstagramFacebookBehance
Check our Website & let's chat on Skype

SLAB Design Studio
SLAB Design Studio
A Multidisciplinary Design Studio with 10+ years experience
Hire Us

More by SLAB Design Studio

View profile
    • Like