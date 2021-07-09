Vu Nguyen

Cryptocurrency App

Vu Nguyen
Vu Nguyen
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App ux cryptocurrency wallet blockchain bitcoin screen app crypto
Download color palette

Hi there!

I would like to share my recent exploration design about Cryptocurrency App.
Follow me to get new content and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥

Thanks a lot ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Vu Nguyen
Vu Nguyen

More by Vu Nguyen

View profile
    • Like