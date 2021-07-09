Designers Conference Speakers Section Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In continuation to the Designers Conference series, this shot highlights the Speaker Onboarding section.
Here's the Webflow link for the template. We hope you enjoy it!
💌 Have a NoCode project? Contact us at work@tuesday.is
Instagram | Tuesday
