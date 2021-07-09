Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hamza Malik

Mercedes Benz GLC Landing Page

Hamza Malik
Hamza Malik
  • Save
Mercedes Benz GLC Landing Page minimal clean design website ui car website ui car ui benz mercedes dark ui dribbble best shot dark theme uiux design modernism daily ui sports car website mercedes website car website website
Download color palette

Hello! This new shot is about Mercedes Benz GLC landing page concept design. I hope you like it.

Make sure to give your feedback in comments and hit like button if you like it.

Contact me on the following email.
Email: hamzag1919@gmail.com

Hamza Malik
Hamza Malik

More by Hamza Malik

View profile
    • Like