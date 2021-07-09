Womens Apparel Store App

Hello 👋

Here I present my most recent design exploration of a mobile app for a Womens Apparel Store. It has an exclusive assortment of modest, feminine clothing for modern ladies that combines basic and design styles.

I hope you guys like my work. Feel free to leave some feedback in the comment section. Thank you!

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop

We are available for new projects

📫 Email : biz@multiqos.com

🎯 Skype : biz.multiqos

Follow Us : Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

*Customization available as per your requirement.