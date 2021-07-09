Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Womens Apparel Store App

MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Save
Womens Apparel Store App women fashion store outfit marketplace fashion app clothing brand online shop women apparel store women apparel apparel shop apparel store clothing apparel product page shop ecommerce online store store e-commerce design e-commerce app e-commerce shop
Download color palette

Hello 👋

Here I present my most recent design exploration of a mobile app for a Womens Apparel Store. It has an exclusive assortment of modest, feminine clothing for modern ladies that combines basic and design styles.

I hope you guys like my work. Feel free to leave some feedback in the comment section. Thank you!

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop

We are available for new projects
📫 Email : biz@multiqos.com
🎯 Skype : biz.multiqos
Follow Us : Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

*Customization available as per your requirement.

MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Mobile Application and Website Development Company

More by MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like