The Thrift Store App

The Thrift Store is an online thrifting app where users can buy and sell second-hand clothes. It is a self-project.
Illustrations used are from UnDraw (minor changes were made to them for the project)
Read the case study of this project here 👇
https://nikita-design.medium.com/designing-a-thrift-clothing-app-a-ux-case-study-2a8533944e1e