Saif Qamar

Fast Food web UI

Fast Food web UI
Hi,
Its been a while since i posted. I was busy in my papers.
This is the design of Fastfood web app. This is the first time i tried glass effect.
Hope you like it.
Available for work:
email: Saifqamar050@gmail.com

