Radio PPI - Mobile Radio Apps

Hi guys!🤩
I want to share the exploration and collaboration with Adeka Factory to make Radio Apps for Radio PPI, This application is used so that users don't have to worry about listening to PPI Radio and can listen anywhere and anytime without having to be confused about what frequency.
Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩
Instagram Designbyrefly
I hope you enjoy it bruh!
