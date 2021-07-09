Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Temitope Oduntan

Envoyer Brand Identity Design

Envoyer is a logistics and shipping firm based in the French-speaking region of Western Africa. Our aim is to provide a fast and safe shipping service to our customers worldwide.
We aim to reinvent the wheel when it comes to shipping and logistics in the region, our service will be fully tech-reliant....
Full cas study here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123073101/ENVOYER-IDENTITY-DESIGN

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
