Reza Radityo

Daily Monday - Daily 05 - News Portal App

Reza Radityo
Reza Radityo
  • Save
Daily Monday - Daily 05 - News Portal App component minimalist product design mobile politics article news apps minimalism ios ui ux design
Download color palette

Daily 05 - Daily Monday offer you a variety news from around the world with different and rich stories that lies within each article, take a closer look at the world and be informed with what currently happen around you!

I'm available for a new project! send me a message:
rexaraditiyo@gmail.com

Medium I Linkedin

Reza Radityo
Reza Radityo

More by Reza Radityo

View profile
    • Like