NVCCZ - Logo Design

National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe - NVCCZ

The NVCCZ is a company which has been set by the Ministry of Finance whose objective is to encourage good entrepreneurship and innovation by SMEs and to help start-ups grow, generate new employment opportunities in order to stimulate economic growth. the initiative envisages to support commercially viable projects especially from the youths.

