NVCCZ - Logo Design

Samson Gilbert Nota for Lexpath
NVCCZ - Logo Design illustration 3d motion graphics branding logo graphic design animation
National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe - NVCCZ

The NVCCZ is a company which has been set by the Ministry of Finance whose objective is to encourage good entrepreneurship and innovation by SMEs and to help start-ups grow, generate new employment opportunities in order to stimulate economic growth. the initiative envisages to support commercially viable projects especially from the youths.

Slapped the National Bird With the Letter N ==> boom the new logo 😁.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
A full-cycle innovative digital product design agency.
