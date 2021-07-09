NVCCZ - Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe - NVCCZ
The NVCCZ is a company which has been set by the Ministry of Finance whose objective is to encourage good entrepreneurship and innovation by SMEs and to help start-ups grow, generate new employment opportunities in order to stimulate economic growth. the initiative envisages to support commercially viable projects especially from the youths.
Slapped the National Bird With the Letter N ==> boom the new logo 😁.