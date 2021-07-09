Drop Shipping Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello people!

Here is our new shot — a platform for creating an online shop based on your Instagram account 🧥

On the shot, there is a screen where the user creates and aligns the new clothes collection. The user can:

➕ add a new item

📇name the collection

✏️ add description

🗂 choose the category

📅 set the publication date

Customize the background color and font colors. On the right side, you see the preview where the user can check all the changes.



🔵 We used hushed tones of blue: a perfect neutral color that doesn’t distract the user from editing the collection.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko