Drop Shipping Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello people!
Here is our new shot — a platform for creating an online shop based on your Instagram account 🧥
On the shot, there is a screen where the user creates and aligns the new clothes collection. The user can:
➕ add a new item
📇name the collection
✏️ add description
🗂 choose the category
📅 set the publication date
Customize the background color and font colors. On the right side, you see the preview where the user can check all the changes.
🔵 We used hushed tones of blue: a perfect neutral color that doesn’t distract the user from editing the collection.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alena Ovcharenko
