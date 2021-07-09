Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monit - Money Transfer App

Monit - Money Transfer App interaction minimal user interface user clean clean color app ui transfer cashout money transfer transaction payment
Transfer money anywhere to any card for any reasons with one app. And also track to the point to see what was your account activity.
Here is three screens designed.
For web and app ui project enquiry shoot me a mail - zumurdeb@gmail.com
