Monit - Money Transfer App

Transfer money anywhere to any card for any reasons with one app. And also track to the point to see what was your account activity.
Here is three screens designed.
Let me know your awesome opinion and suggestion.
For web and app ui project enquiry shoot me a mail - zumurdeb@gmail.com
Thank you.
Have a great productive day ahead.