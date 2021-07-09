Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto

Finance Dashboard Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance Dashboard Design project stats finances dashboad financial dashboard illustration uidesign ui design ux ui design fintech clean design finance dashboard interface app design minimal dasboard financial finance
Download color palette

Join our Patreon channel to get design courses, source AE files and design tips: https://www.patreon.com/cuberto

Have a Project? Ghulam.rsl@gmail.com

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like