Amalia Rosdiana

Fore Coffee Augmented Reality

Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana
  • Save
Fore Coffee Augmented Reality ui ux coffee mixed reality
Download color palette

Scan your coffee cup and see what animal you are!

Just an old project from my previous company in 2019

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana

More by Amalia Rosdiana

View profile
    • Like