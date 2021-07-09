Best Male Dancer In India Karan Singh Nirwan

Karan Singh Nirwan, who wants to become India’s best dancer. He stood firm with courage and backed his talent against fierce opposition from family and society to become a respectable dancer. Karan’s story has all the flavors of struggle, ups and downs, challenges, emotional breakdowns, and success. Karan started participating in dance competitions at the school level and left a mark in the audiences’ hearts with his superior moves. This dance choreographer in India today organizes events in places outside India and has a dance academy to his name, Karan enrolled as a boxer, and soon his performance got rewarded, and he went on to compete at the state level. He led his school to victory in many competitions in both the fields of dancing and boxing.

https://www.drilers.com/post/karan-singh-nirwan-how-a-boxer-turned-into-a-choreographer